HYDERABAD: Three fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the total in the state to 19, officials said. The three include an 18-year-old woman, a city resident who returned from London, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said.

The woman has been referred from a private hospital and she is presently admitted to the state-run TB and Chest Hospital in the city. The patient is stable, the bulletin said.

The two others who tested positive are Indonesians, and they are part of the group that came from Indonesia and stayed at Karimnagar in Telangana for two days last week, according to the bulletin. Eight of the 10-member group tested positive for the virus earlier. With the Indonesians testing positive, the administration took up an elaborate exercise to visit houses in the locality in Karimnagar where they stayed.

Nearly 50,000 people were screened for COVID-19 by special medical teams in Karimnagar,state Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said. He told reporters that the teams visited 13,428 houses. Only 11 people were found with coronavirus symptoms and they were kept in home quarantine, he said.

Meanwhile, in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested screening of passengers at railway stations, among other measures, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Rao said people from foreign countries come to metropolitan cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in large numbers and that they need to be screened thoroughly.

Rao also suggested temporary cancellation of international flights to the country, it said. "Since a large number of people in the country travel by rail, tests should be conducted at the railway stations," Rao said.

Rao said all measures have been taken in Telangana to prevent people from gathering in large numbers. Celebrations concerning Sri Rama Navami (on April 2) and 'Jagne Ki Raat' (March 22) have been cancelled, he said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who addressed a press conference on Friday, appealed to the people to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

She said she, along with her family members and staff, will stand at the portico in Raj Bhavan and clap to laud the invaluable services rendered by medical staff, para medical staff, government servants, public transport personnel on March 22 at 5 pm. She appealed to the people to do the same as a gesture of gratitude.

Meanwhile, a report from Warangal said the wedding reception of a man, who returned from France, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, has been cancelled after the police convinced the family against going ahead with the event. The man had no symptoms of the virus. The marriage took place on Thursday. (PTI)

