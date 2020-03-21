Hyderabad: An MLA from the ruling party in Telangana TRS had defied all measures for the COVID-19 self-quarantine. TRS MLA Konneru Konnappa and his wife are said to have traveled back from the US and refused to comply to the self-quarantine which is being put in place to bring COVID-19 under control.

This comes after the PM Modi and the CM KCR requested had put out a request to observe self-isolation in the wake of the Coronavirus spread.

the TRS MLA Koneru Konnappa, along with his wife had just landed in from the US and immediately took a train to Kagaznagar. It is also being said that Konappa had been a part of a few events in his constituency.

As per instructions given from the center, people coming in from countries affected with the coronavirus must keep themselves in self-isolation for at least 14 days.

