KARIMNAGAR: A high alert was sounded in Karimnagar after Ten Indonesians who had travelled in an auto in karimanagar, has tested positive for COVID-19 virus on March 14. The police department have been intensively investigating the places they had visited to track the people with whom they have come into contact, and found out that Indonesians had travelled across the joint districts of Karimnagar.

Police started checking the CCTV footage and even making an inquiry over the purpose of their visit.

Police said that all the Indonesians, had travelled to Ramagundem in Telangana from New Delhi and they were a part of Jamat--travelling Muslim group. These groups stay in mosques in different countries.

Police even found out that the Indonesian team also attended an event of a banned religious organization, on the Febrauary 17. The team includes four married couples who came to the country on February 8 and arrived in Ramagundam from Delhi and traveled to Jagtial.

Police gathered the clues over the Indonesians visit to Sircilla, Korutla, Metpally and Nizamabad. The Indonesians has attended religious preaching programmes in all the villages after which they have travelled to preaching centres in Ramagundem, Pedapalli from there they have returned to New Delhi on March 18.

Police said that all the women in the Indonesian team had stayed back at homes of religious preachers while the men had participated in religious preachings.

Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma is investigating over the matter. Recently, a group of four couples were caught by police in Asif Nagar, Hyderabad, where they were kept in quarantined in Fever Hospital. Four couples admitted that they have travelled to Karimnagar in February.

