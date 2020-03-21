KARIMNAGAR: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has cancelled his Saturday's visit to Karimnagar, after Karimnagar district administration, medical department officials and the state government's general secretary have advised him not to visit Karimnagar as his visit may disrupt the massive medical and screening arrangements in Karimanagar.

CM KCR on Friday spoke to the Collector and Police Commissioner over the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

CM KCR urged the people to voluntarily quarantine themselves at home on Sunday March 22, Janata curfew, which was launched nationwide, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM KCR also instructed CM Somesh Kumar to hold a video conference with the authorities on the necessary arrangements and functionality.

