HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender announced that state has registered two more positive cases of coronavirus, on Friday, March 20, taking the total number of cases in the state to 18. The two are said to have had a travel history to London.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister said that all the 17 persons, health condition is stable and they are recovering. He even added that six corona labs have been set up in Telangana, this labs has the capacity to quarantine thousands of people if needed.

He even added that, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to visit Karimanagar on Saturday, March 21, to hold a review meeting over the current status of COVID-19 virus preventive measures in Karimnagar.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases across the country has reached 209, and 2,48,678 worldwide. The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments and the central government have taken a number of key decisions over the preventive measures to stop the further spread of coronavirus in the country. Scientists all over the world are also conducting experiments to find a vaccine to cure people of this deadly virus.

