HYDERABAD: Amid the coronavirus spread in the state, the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the state government to postpone SSC board exams which are scheduled to be held on Monday, March 23 to March 30. The court also directed the SSC board and government to conduct Saturday's exam as scheduled.

The court advised the state government to take a further decision on examinations, on March 29 after conducting a high-level meeting.

The SSC exams started in the state from March 19.

