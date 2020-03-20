HYDERABAD: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telangana has risen to 16 with three more people testing positive for the infection as the government stepped up efforts to prevent its spread. Of the three cases reported on Thursday, one had returned from Dubai and the other two from London, according to official information.

Till date sixteen (16) COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana Of the 16 cases, 1 has been discharged and kept under self-isolation at home," a late night bulletin said on Thursday. The discharged person, a software professional, is the first COVID-19 case in Telangana.

The state has witnessed a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases since Wednesday when eight, including seven Indonesians, testing positive for the deadly virus. The eight, part of a group of 10 Indonesians said to be on a religious visit, had stayed at Karimnagar in the state for two days last week.

On Thursday, special teams of medical personnel undertook a drive in a particular locality of Karimnagar visiting houses to check for the possibility of the spread of the virus as the group had stayed there.

On Thursday, the state government has decided to identify those who had come to the state from abroad after March 1 and screen them for coronavirus and extend the closure of cinema halls and other establishments till the month-end.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers, senior officials and district Collectors on Thursday, had said district Collectors and police officials have been given clear directives to identify people who arrived in the state from abroad after March 1 so that those having symptoms of COVID-19 could be referred to medical authorities.

Rao had also said cinema halls, bars, pubs, clubs and others, which have been closed for a week earlier, would remain closed till March 31. The restrictions imposed earlier on certain establishments for a week have been extended till March 31, he had said.

Public meetings, seminars, rallies and other such gatherings would not be permitted while educational institutions and coaching centres would remain closed, he said. Rao appealed to priests of all places of worship not to let people in in large numbers, saying the best protection against COVID-19 was to avoid such gatherings.

The state government has cancelled Ugadi (Telugu new year) celebrations on March 25 and Sri Rama Navami celebrations on April 2 besides an Islamic event on March 22. (PTI)

