WARANGAL URBAN: The total number of COVID-19 cases are increasing slowly in the state of Telangana. The number of positive cases reported were 13 till date. Now, a man from Warangal has been identified with the symptoms of COVID-19. He was admitted to the isolation ward at the MGM hospital on Wednesday. According to the reports the blood samples of the suspected case have been collected and have been sent to Hyderabad for tests. It is learned that the person has come from Delhi a week ago to Warangal.

An Indonesian had tested positive on Tuesday. The eight Indonesians were part of a 10-member group which had come to Telangana's Karimanagar town earlier this week for a religious meeting. Telangana's health department released a special media bulletin on Wednesday night to announce that seven more have tested positive. Earlier in the day, it was announced that a man who returned from the UK recently has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Also Read: COVID-19: India Cricketers Spread Awareness To Battle Tough Times