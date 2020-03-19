HYDERABAD: Telangana IT Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) appreciated the efforts of Rachakonda Police who organised an awareness programme to the people on coronavirus, at the Kothapet circle, on Thursday, March 19.

The police have conducted this awareness programme, by taking advantage of stopped the Motorists at the signals for a few minutes, and instructing them over the preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 outbreak. Police has advised people to wash their hands for 20 seconds and also showed them how to.

Take a look at the tweet here: