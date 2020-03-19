HYDERABAD: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday urged the Centre to take steps for the safe return of Indians stranded at airports in Manila, Rome and other places following cancellation of flights due to coronavirus outbreak.
In a tweet, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Indian missions to ensure their return home.
Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's working president. (PTI)
