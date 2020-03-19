HYDERABAD: After seven Indonesians tested positive in Telangana, the State Government further intensified its safety measures and steps to stop the further spread of deadly coronavirus in the State. As a part of these efforts, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday, has made a request to the Central Government to temporarily cancel the international flights from all the Coronavirus affected countries, which will help in reducing the COVID-19 spread in the country.

The total number of cases in the State so far reached to 13. The Health Minister spoke to Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan and said that number of coronavirus cases in the state and country is increasing due to the passengers travelling to India from other COVID-19 affected countries. He even added that most of the passengers from abroad are taking flights to New Delhi, and reaching Hyderabad through other means, which further increases the chance of transmission of the virus.

He even added that Central Government should take all measures to identify the COVID-19 passengers from abroad, keep them isolated in the nearby military and BSF camps, and provide all the facilities for their recovery if tested positive.

