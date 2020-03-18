HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court ( HC) on Wednesday granted bail to Malkajgiri Congress party MP and Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy in the illegal use of drone case near the TRS working president and Information Technology (IT) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) farm house in the outskirts of the city.

Justice Kunuru Lakshman, granted conditional bail to Revanth Reddy, after hearing the case. Revanth Reddy who has been in remand at Charlapalli Jail for the last two weeks, will be released today.

The High Court also postponed the hearing on Revanth Reddy's supplementary petition, seeking to strike off the FIR which has been filed against him.