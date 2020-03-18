NEW DELHI: The TRS government in Telangana has not made any official communication to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the resolution adopted by the Assembly on Monday opposing CAA, NPR and NRC, said sources close to her. There was also no prior official intimation to her about the plan to move such a resolution, they said.

The government, however, had agreed to delete some anti-CAA wordings in her recent address to the Assembly when she had objected to them, they said. The Governor had clearly told the state government that such laws enacted by parliament cannot be criticised or opposed in the state Assembly.

"Despite that if they continued to pass such a resolution after supporting (by TRS) CAA in parliament then there could be some political compulsions due to the pressure exerted by the alliance party AIMIM," said a source.

Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhara Roa while speaking in the Assembly on the resolution had said CAA and NPR/NRC are methods being used to "tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of the citizenship".

"For the first time in India, the CAA introduced a religious test to acquire Indian citizenship while also providing for an accelerated path for non-Muslims of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

There have been protests across India against enactment of CAA and the proposed implementation of NPR and NRC," he had said.

With Monday's development, Telangana has joined non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states like West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Puducherry and Bihar which have also passed resolutions against the NRC/NPR.

Fifty-eight year old Tamilisai Soundararajan, who took charge as the Governor on Sept.9, 2019, was the Tamil Nadu BJP unit president till her appointment. (PTI)

Also Read: Telangana Assembly:Resolution Against CAA, NPR, NRC Moved