HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has tied up with pharmaceutical giant Cipla to work on development of anti- viral drugs to contain COVID-19.

Research on anti-viral drugs has been on throughout the world for long and many companies have developed molecules having anti-viral properties. But due to lack of demand, these molecules were not widely marketed, according to IICT sources.

However, the CSIR-IICT decided to work on three such molecules -- remdesivir, favipiravir and baloxavir. Cipla urged the IICT director S Chandrasekhar to start work on these molecules on an immediate basis.

Quoting a top official of Cipla, the sources said Cipla would upscale the process on the basis of know-how given by CSIR-IICT. (PTI)

