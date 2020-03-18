Hyderabad: The Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services on Tuesday said visitor meetings of prisoners at all jails in the state have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus threat.

As part of precautionary measures 'mulaqats' of prisoners with visitors has been cancelled in all jails in Telangana with immediate effect to reduce movement and exposure of inmates to ensure social distancing and for maintaining their proper hygienic condition and safety in prisons, an official release said.

All family members, relatives and friends of prison inmates were requested not to come to meet them in person to jails.

"They may avail telephone facility and e-mulaqats to talk with inmates until lifting of the restrictions," the release said. (PTI)



