HYDERABAD: Telangana would do much better than Kerala or others on the National Population Register to protect its people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday.

Responding to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who sought a stay on the NPR exercise in the state, Rao said in the Assembly that the state government itself introduced a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, NPR and National Register of Citizens.

Kerala, in a way, has stayed NPR, while West Bengal and others acted differently over the issue, he said. The Telangana Chief Secretary has spoken to his Kerala counterpart to learn more about the issue, he said.

"One thing, I promise to the august House that we will be doing much, much better than the Kerala government or any other state government to protect our people. We will discuss in detail.. and Telangana state will be ahead of all in India," he said.

Rao has also responded to Akbaruddin Owaisi's requests with regard to Waqf Board, minorities finance corporation and others. The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and the NRC.

It urged the Centre to amend the CAA "in order to remove all references to any religion, or to any foreign country" in view of apprehensions among a large section of people in India.

"Further, this House expresses concern over the proposed implementation of NPR and NRC which may result in exclusion of large number of people," the resolution, moved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said. (PTI)

