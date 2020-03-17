HYDERABAD: After the Telangana government opted to shut down all educational institutions, shopping malls and theaters to prevent the Coronavirus spread in the state till March 31, now the Telangana High Court has decided to restrict its functioning for only three days in a week i.e on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

High Court Registrar General A Venkateswar Reddy said that, one single bench with four judges will undertake the hearing only on urgent matters like stay applications and bail petitions. As a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus thermal screenings will be done to the people entering the court.

The Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan has taken this decision after they had a meeting over the spread of Coronavirus and took various decisions.

This decision was taken in a full Court meeting chaired by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan.

Also Read: AP Govt Appoints Former Air India CMD As Chairman of Tourism Development Corporation