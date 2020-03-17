HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Tuesday that one more positive case of Coronavirus has been detected in the state. The person tested positive had returned from Indonesia recently. With this, the positive cases mounted to five. A techie who was tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered and was discharged while the other four patients are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking to media persons, Minister said that as of now none of the cases has been reported from Telangana as the persons infected with the virus had a travel history either from Italy, Netherlands, Scotland and Indonesia. Every passenger at RGI Airport is being screened, He added.

It is also learnt that the state government had decided that the passengers travelling from China, Italy, Spain, Korea will be in quarantine for 14 days. He also mentioned that if a passenger is at the quarantine centre, it does not necessarily mean that they are infected with the virus.

