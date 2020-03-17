HYDERABAD: Telangana government issued guidelines for crop loan waiver scheme which was introduced for the farmers in the state on Tuesday.

The crop loans of up to Rs 25000 will be waived off in the first phase and the outstanding loan amount above Rs 25000 and up to Rs 1 lakh will be waived off in four phases over the next four years.

This scheme will be available for all crops sanctioned or renewed on or after April 1, 2014, and outstanding as on December 11, 2018.

Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy stated that an IT portal will be developed for the collection, processing of the data and finalisation of beneficiaries, and outstanding eligible loan amounts for extending the benefit.

