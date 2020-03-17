BHADRACHALAM: The coronavirus spread in Telangana has impacted the grandly celebrated annual festival of Lord Sri Rama which is the Sita Rama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam. This is celebrated on the occasion Sri Ram Navami which falls on Thursday, April 2 this year. Every year some lakhs of devotees rush to Bhadrachalam to watch this Kalyanam which is celebrated in a grand manner. But to avoid the spread of coronavirus, this year, Bhadradrachalam temple authorities have decided not to allow devotees to Sri Rama Navami Celebrations in 2020.

Khammam Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has announced that Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held without devotees this year, and the celebrations will be held in the temple. Minister has also announced that they will cancel the Kalyanam tickets already sold to the devotees, and refund the money they have paid.

Kumar also requested people to cooperate to the government decision and not to visit the temple during this festival.

