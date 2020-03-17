HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management has sealed 66 institutions including Gyms, Bars, Schools and Pubs for the violation of orders issued by the government on March 14 which states that the closure of all educational institutions, Parks, Theatres, Museums, Gyms, Cultural events, Sports events, conferences etc.., to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

In the state, three positive coronavirus cases have been reported and are being treated at Gandhi Hospital.

here is the list of institutions