SANGAREDDY : In a horrific accident, Seven persons were killed and eight persons including bus driver were severely injured after a TSRTC bus hit a Van at Sangaipeta in Sangareddy on Monday.

According to police, this incident occurred when they were on the way after visiting Yedupayala Jathara in Medak. All the deceased hailed from Fasalvadi Village in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy collector Dharmareddy and Superindent of Police Chandana Deepthi inspected the spot. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed his grief over the incident, and also assured a quality treatment to the injured and the deceased families will be taken care of.

The deceased include all seven woman and were identified as Gudala Manemma, Gudala Durgamma, Madhurima, Rajitha and the other deceased details are to be known.

