HYDERABAD: In a major move to tackle the spreading of Coronavirus in the state, the Telangana government has decided that all passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France. Germany and Spain either through direct flights or Via hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi etc., or having a travel history to these seven countries after March 15, will be quarantined for 14 days,.

"The passengers should be counselled on the need for quarantine and the procedure being adopted. All symptomatic passengers will be isolated and escorted to isolation facilities at designated hospitals. All asymptomatic passengers will be sent to the quarantine facility for a period of 14 days," the release said.