HYDERABAD: One more Coronovirus positive case has been reported in Telangana taking the count to four in the state. The sample of the man who returned from Scotland has been tested positive for Coronavirus and has been confirmed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare . The patients are undergoing treatment at isolation wards in the State run Gandhi Hopsital.

The techie who was tested positive for Coronovirus first in Telangana, has now recovered and had been discharged from the hospital on March 15.

