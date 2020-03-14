HYDERABAD: After Telangana witnesed its second positive case of coronavirus, Telangana government declared a high alert across the state, and ordered to shut down the educational institutions, shopping malls and theatres till March 31. The Govt has given an exception to Intermediate and other board exams which will be conducted as usual as per the scheduled dates. Government has also advised people of the state to avoid going to crowded places and functions.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has taken this decision after conducting a high-level committee meeting, in the assembly on Saturday. The state government also started taking several preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Health Minister Eetala Rajender, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and officials attended this high level meeting chaired by CM KCR.

