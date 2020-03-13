HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday announced that there will be a hike in electricity tariffs and property taxes soon in the state. CM KCR said that the government has to hike the electricity tariff to provide better services and for the development of villages and cities in the state.

Telangana CM said that there will be no change in 101 units of free power which is being provided by the state government to Underprivileged sections like Dalits and tribals and he even assured that the government will not burden the poor sections.

Speaking during the debate on Palle Pragathi in the Assembly on Friday, he said that the state government has made the law of the Panchayati Raj very strict. He even added that tax hikes will be imposed on only those who can afford to pay.

CM KCR thanked the people who donated money for the development of villages. He recalled the increase in the number of village secretaries. More than 3000 tribal areas have been converted into panchayats, said KCR.

