Warangal: The Warangal Police arrested three persons on Wednesday for the murder of Assistant Labour officer Anand Reddy who was found dead in a forest area of Rampur in Jayashanker Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Vengala Shiva Ramkrishna, Meenugu Madhukar and Niggula Shankar all residents of Shanigaram village in Warangal Urban district. The three main accused in the officer's murder Pingili Pradeepreddy, Niggula Ramesh and Vikram Reddy were absconding.

The additional DCP Mallareddy speaking to media said that the murder was pre-planned by the Pradeep reddy to avoid repaying the loan to him. Pradeep Reddy promised to give a piece of land as he couldn't make money. Pradeep reddy called labour officer to meet him at Asoka Hotel in Hanmakona on March 7. Then they left to Bhupalpally in a car along with Niggula Ramesh and Vikram reddy subsequently, Ramesh and Vikram overpowered Anand Reddy and tied him in the car.

When the car reached the Rampur forest area, the other three Shiva Ramakrishna, Madhukar and Shanker were already waiting with knives. Anand Reddy was pulled out of the car, attacked with knives, his throat slit and his body left in the forest area.

Four special teams were formed to nab the main accused in the murder who were still at large, DCP Malla Reddy added.

