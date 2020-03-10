HYDERABAD: US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster on Tuesday announced the completion of an American- funded restoration project at the 17th century Qutb Shahi Tombs here.

In February 2019, Ambassador Juster announced a USD 1,03,000 grant under the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation to restore and conserve the centuries-old tombs of the famed dancers, Taramati and Premamati within the greater Qutb Shahi Tombs complex here.

"It's really a tremendous treat to be here. This is my third visit to the Qutb Shahi tombs. I want to thank the Telangana government, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the US Mission for the work we have done together here in restoration.

This is our second Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation and Restoration project," Juster told reporters.

"I was here about a year ago to visit the two tombs of Taramati and Premamati.

It's so important for the United States to help restore the cultural heritage of India and particularly in this part of India. We had three Ambassadors Fund grants over the years and we are applying for more (grant)," he said.

"I am delighted to be here to mark the completion of this project which looks so beautiful," he added.

This is the second grant awarded by the US government for conservation work at the Qutb Shahi Tombs.

An AFCP grant of USD 1,01,000 awarded in 2014, contributed to mapping and documenting structures throughout the site and helped transform archeologists'' understanding of the monuments earliest architecture.

Juster also attended the "Topping Out" ceremony of the new Consulate compound in Hyderabad.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao were among the dignitaries who were present, a press release from the US Consulate here said.

Ambassador Juster reviewed the completion of all major structural components at the new US Consulate compound.

The new facility serves as a pillar of the deepening relationship between the US and this region of India, where Consulate General Hyderabad officially engages communities, companies, and institutions across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, the release said.

Spread over 12 acres, the facility would feature 54 consular interview windows as well as artfully preserved Deccan rock formations.

"I am pleased to see progress at the new US Consulate Compound in Hyderabad," Ambassador Juster said adding "the new buildingwill have more windows for doing passports and visas.

Asked about the completion of new Consulate complex, Juster said, "Hopefully by the end of 2021 when we look to occupying it."

Earlier, Juster visited the Tata- Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility near here.

Juster toured the Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility, currently in its 10th year, which stands as a testament to the strong relationship between the defense industries of the United States and India, the release said.

The Ambassador's visit to the 4,700 square-meter facility marks the 10-year anniversary of this partnership and highlights the importance of the growing defense ties between the United States and India, it said.

The jointly-owned facility in Adibatla near here, manufactures airframe components, including center-wing boxes and tail sections for the C-130J military transport aircraft.

"From the success of the US-India defense partnership, as exemplified by a decade of cooperation between Lockheed Martin and Tata, to the restoration of the historic tombs of Taramati and Premamati, US-India ties are clearly thriving in Hyderabad," the release quoted Juster as saying. (PTI)

