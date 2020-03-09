NARAYANAPET:The father of Disha case accused Chinthakunta Chennakesavulu's father Ch Kurumanna died at his home on Monday morning.

It may be recollected that Kurumanna was seriously injured in a road accident in the past and was treated in Hyderabad for a few days.

Kurumanna's family members took him to his village at Gudigandla at Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district a few days ago. As per reports, he died at his residence on Monday afternoon.

Chennakesavulu’s wife Renuka gave birth to a baby girl just two days ago on March 7th. Director Ram Gopal Verma earlier tweeted about the birth of the girl child and requested people to donate for the family.

