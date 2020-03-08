HYDERABAD:The Telangana government on Sunday presented a tax-free budget for FY 2020-21, proposing an expenditure of Rs 1,82,914.42 crore.

Out of this, the revenue expenditure is Rs 1,38,669.82 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 22,061.18 crore. It is estimated that surplus in budget estimates is Rs 4,482.12 crore, while the fiscal deficit is Rs 33,191.25 crore, state Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in his Budget speech.

Allocation to prominent sectors/ initiatives in the Budget 2020-21 presented to the Telangana State Legislature today. (In Rupees )

Panchayat Raj & RR – 23,005 Cr

SC Welfare – 16,534.97 Cr

Municipal Administration – 14,809 Cr

Rythu Bandhu – 14,000 Cr

Housing – 11,917 Cr

Aasra Pension – 11,758 Cr

Drinking-Water – 11,054 – Cr

School Education – 10,421 Cr

Energy – 10,416 Cr

Hyderabad Development – 10,000 Cr

ST Welfare – 9,771.27 Cr

Crop Loan Waiver – 6,225 Cr

Health – 6,186 Cr

Police Administration – 5,852 Cr

Backward Classes Welfare – 4,356 Cr

Roads & Buildings – 3,494 Cr

Fee Reimbursement – 2,650 Cr

Industrial Development – 1,998 Cr

Higher Education – 1,723.27 Cr

Animal Husbandry – 1,586.38 Cr

Minorities Welfare – 1,518.06 Cr

Industrial Infrastructure – 1,500 Cr

Kalyana Lakshmi – 1,350 Cr

Women SHGs – 1,200 Cr

Rythu Bima – 1,141 Cr

Market Intervention Fund – 1000 Cr

RTC – 1000 Cr

Drinking-Water in 38 Municipalities – 800 Cr

Forest & Environment – 791 Cr

Collectorate, DPO, PCCC – 550 Cr; MBC Corporation – 500 Cr

Endowments Department – 500 Cr

MLA, MLCs SDP – 480 Cr

Total Literacy Programme – 100 Cr.

The schemes which got major allocations include Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers (Rs 14,000 crore), Panchayat Raj & RR( Rs 23,005 crore) asara social security pensions (Rs 11,758 crore), two-bedroom houses for poor (Rs 10,500 crore) and Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (Rs 10,000 crore).

Also Read | CM KCR Holds Review Meeting Over Telangana Budget 2020-21