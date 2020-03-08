HYDERABAD:The Telangana government on Sunday presented a tax-free budget for FY 2020-21, proposing an expenditure of Rs 1,82,914.42 crore.
Out of this, the revenue expenditure is Rs 1,38,669.82 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 22,061.18 crore. It is estimated that surplus in budget estimates is Rs 4,482.12 crore, while the fiscal deficit is Rs 33,191.25 crore, state Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in his Budget speech.
Allocation to prominent sectors/ initiatives in the Budget 2020-21 presented to the Telangana State Legislature today. (In Rupees )
- Panchayat Raj & RR – 23,005 Cr
- SC Welfare – 16,534.97 Cr
- Municipal Administration – 14,809 Cr
- Rythu Bandhu – 14,000 Cr
- Housing – 11,917 Cr
- Aasra Pension – 11,758 Cr
- Drinking-Water – 11,054 – Cr
- School Education – 10,421 Cr
- Energy – 10,416 Cr
- Hyderabad Development – 10,000 Cr
- ST Welfare – 9,771.27 Cr
- Crop Loan Waiver – 6,225 Cr
- Health – 6,186 Cr
- Police Administration – 5,852 Cr
- Backward Classes Welfare – 4,356 Cr
- Roads & Buildings – 3,494 Cr
- Fee Reimbursement – 2,650 Cr
- Industrial Development – 1,998 Cr
- Higher Education – 1,723.27 Cr
- Animal Husbandry – 1,586.38 Cr
- Minorities Welfare – 1,518.06 Cr
- Industrial Infrastructure – 1,500 Cr
- Kalyana Lakshmi – 1,350 Cr
- Women SHGs – 1,200 Cr
- Rythu Bima – 1,141 Cr
- Market Intervention Fund – 1000 Cr
- RTC – 1000 Cr
- Drinking-Water in 38 Municipalities – 800 Cr
- Forest & Environment – 791 Cr
- Collectorate, DPO, PCCC – 550 Cr; MBC Corporation – 500 Cr
- Endowments Department – 500 Cr
- MLA, MLCs SDP – 480 Cr
- Total Literacy Programme – 100 Cr.
The schemes which got major allocations include Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for farmers (Rs 14,000 crore), Panchayat Raj & RR( Rs 23,005 crore) asara social security pensions (Rs 11,758 crore), two-bedroom houses for poor (Rs 10,500 crore) and Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (Rs 10,000 crore).
