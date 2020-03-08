HYDERABAD: Maruti Rao, the prime accused in the murder of a dalit man, Pranay allegedly attempted suicide in a room in Vasavi Bhavan, Khairatabad. As per the reports, Maruti Rao was found in an unconscious state in the room and later declared dead. Police reached the spot and registered a case. Maruti Rao booked a room in Vasavi Bhavan last night and this morning he was found dead in a suspicious manner.

Perumalla Pranay Kumar and Amruthavarshini, the daughter of Maruti Rao got married in 2018 in Arya Samaj, Hyderabad. Maruti Rao, a business man in Mirayalguda belongs to Vysya community was infuriated as his daughter married a dalit man, against his wishes. Maruti Rao along with his brother Tirunagaru Sravan Kumar and Abdul Kareem ploted a murder and executed it.

Pranay was hacked to death in the broad day light at around 1:30 PM on September 14, 2018 when he was leaving a private hospital in Miryalaguda along with his wife Amrutha who was pregnant after pre-natal tests. Pranay was killed by a hired assailant and it was a contract of Rs.1 crore. The murder of Pranay created a outrage in the state. Maruti Rao was arrested days after the murder case.

