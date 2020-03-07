WANAPARTHY: Three passengers were killed, including two children and sixteen others suffered injuries when an auto-rickshaw went off the road and turned turtle on Friday night at Rangpur in Wanaparthy district in Telangana.

The deceased included Chittemma (25) and her nephew Elisa (6) who died on the spot, while another child Bhanu Prasad (5) succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Kurnool.

According to police, the accident occurred when they were returning after attending prayers at a church at Erravalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The police said that the driver made four people sit in the front seat of the auto and it seemed that he lost control of the vehicle which was going fast and steered off the road and overturned. The passengers were crushed under the vehicle, which was also damaged in the impact.

