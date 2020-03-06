HYDERABAD: Telangana Annual Budget Sessions 2020 commenced on Friday, March 6. Minister of State for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy said that the Telangana government would introduce the state budget in the Telangana legislative session on Sunday. March 08.

Prashant added that on Saturday, the debate will begin on the resolution of thanks to the Governor's speech and the budget will be introduced on Sunday. After that, the House will be reopened on Wednesday, March 11 as Monday and Tuesday were holidays because of Holi.

There will be discussions on the proposed budget on March 13,14,16,17,18,19. After which the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) will take a final call on the assembly session's duration on March 20.

The Minister also said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held in which Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka and AIMIM MLAs participated. Akbaruddin Owaisi and Bhatti Vikramarka requested the Telangana CM to keep a short discussion to which he responded positively. Depending on the majority there will be a BAC for the second time on March 20.

After that the government will take a final decision on number of days the assembly sessions has to be extended. Short discussion will be held on the March 13, March 14.

Prashant said that Budget sessions would be held for 12 days in the legislative assembly and for 8 days in the legislative council. He concluded saying that state government will pass the bill against the CAA, NRC and NPR after discussing it in the Assembly.

Also Read: 20 People Injured After Mini Bus Overturns In Kamareddy