KAMAREDDY: Twenty people including nine children suffered severe injuries after a minibus they were travelling in overturned at Mallupet village at Sadashivanagar Mandal in Kamareddy district on Friday.

According to reports, five families from Moosapet, Hyderabad hired a minibus to go to Basara to perform Aksharabyaasam ceremony for their children jointly. As the bus was reaching Mallupet, the back tyre burst, causing the bus to overturn and topple to the side of the road.

Locals who witnessed the accident rushed to the spot and helped the injured passengers. The injured were taken to a local district hospital for treatment.

