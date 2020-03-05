HYDERABAD: World Women's Day celebrations in Raj Bhavan commenced on Wednesday, March 04 by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod, Aleru MLA Gongidi Suntiha Mahender Reddy, YSR Congress Party leader Roja Selvamani attended the event.
Governor has appreciated the women who achieved success in their fields, and felicitated 21 women achievers in this event. Speaking in the event Tamilisai asked the women to take proper care of their health.
