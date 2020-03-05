HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested Malkajgiri MP Anumula Revanth Reddy at RGI Airport for allegedly using a drone and creating ruckus at KTR's farmhouse in Janwada on Monday.

It is learnt that a case has been registered against Revanth reddy and his associates under 184 and 187 sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC0 and also under Air Craft act.

He was produced before Upparpally magistrate and remanded in 14-day judicial custody. Reddy was sent to Charlapally Jail with high security.

