Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said that both samples that were tested positive in preliminary tests in Hyderabad confirmed negative by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

In a press conference held here on Thursday, the person tested positive for coronavirus has been recovering and said to be stable, he added.

The two cases reportedly tested positive in preliminary tests in Gandhi Hospital and later, samples were sent to NIV for further tests and on Thursday it is reported that they had tested negative

One of them is the employee from Mindspace building while the other is a private hospital sanitary worker.

