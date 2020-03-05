HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) called on Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here in view of the budget session of the State Legislature which are scheduled to begin on Friday. He handed over a copy of the Governor’s address to the State Legislature as approved by the State Cabinet. She will address the joint session of the Assembly for the first time after taking over as Governor.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday reviewed the Budget proposals to be introduced in the state legislature for fiscal 2020-21 during the Budget session, beginning on March 6th.

During the Budget session, the state government is expected to pass a resolution against the CAA. Voicing its opposition against the CAA, the TRS government had earlier urged the Centre to abrogate the amended citizenship law. the State Government is likely to make provision for power subsidy to the farm sector and some of the pending Bills such as the new Revenue Act and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act may be considered.

The Budget sessions are expected to end by March 22, but the Chief Minister has to take a final call on the session dates. Meanwhile KCR gave final touches to the Budget proposals in the meeting, attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and senior government officials, a release from his office said.

