Rahul was severely injured and was bleeding as he was beaten up with beer bottles. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the attackers also punched the singer. Raahul has sustained head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby for treatment. Rahul was discharged after receiving treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli.

It is reported that Rahul had a heated argument with a group of persons who misbehaved with a lady who had accompanied him. Rahul had allegedly used abusive language towards these people who were said to be close to MLA P Rohit Reddy. Half an hour later, a group of people attacked Rahul with beer bottles and they punched him. After being informed, police reached the spot, and launched an investigation.

Rahul who was discharged from the hospital,said that he wasn't grievously hurt and left without giving any complaint to the police. However, the police said they would file a suo moto case and investigate further as to what actually happened at the pub.

