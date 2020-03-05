He made the request by referring to media reports that the BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) issued a circular to depots directing them to maintain cleanliness inside buses.

"Request MDs of @hmrgov @ltmhyd to start the same in HYD Metro Rail immediately. Also, Request Transport Minister @puvvada_ajay Garu to direct TSRTC to do the same asap," Rama Rao tweeted.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has initiated different protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

It said Metro employees have all been made aware of preventive steps to be taken, including hand hygiene and reporting sickness.

Metro stations, trains and touch surface areas, escalators and hand rails would be cleaned with soap and detergents after operational hours.

Announcements would be made for passengers soon, the metro rail said adding there has been no impact on ridership so far.

Meanwhile, the test results of 36 people, including those who came in contact with the man who tested positive for the virus, are awaited.

The 24-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, is the first positive case of nCov from the state.

The man from Telangana, a software professional who works in Bengaluru, was in Dubai last month and worked with people from Hong Kong where he is suspected to have contracted the virus. He had returned to Bengaluru from Dubai and then travelled to Hyderabad on a bus.

