KARIMNAGAR: A new twist surfaced in the incident in which three members of a family were killed after the car which they were travelling in plunged into the Kakatiya canal.

As a part of the investigation, Police found a diary in a fertilizer shop belonging to Satyanarayana Reddy, one of the victims that died in the accident. In it was written that his assets had to be handed over to Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD) after his death. This was written just before the accident took place. This added weight to the police’s suspicion that Satyanarayana Reddy had intentions of committing suicide.

It is learned that the police have been raising doubts over the incident.

This incident came to light after 21 days. The car surfaced after the flow of water into the canal was stopped and the three dead bodies were retrieved from the car which was in a decomposed state. The police identified deceased as Nareddy Satyanarayana Reddy, his wife Radha and their daughter. Radha is the sister of Peddapally MLA Manohar Reddy.

