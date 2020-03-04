HYDERABAD: While the world around us has been reeling under the threat of the Coronavirus, Hyderabad had just welcomed the virus on its doorstep. Many People have been panicking over their new cases that have been uncovered in the city. Offices have been shutting down, asking their employees to work from home. Schools and colleges have also been sending their students back home.

The Hyderabad Traffic police had been facing some issues with getting people checked for drunken driving tests, as people were sighting the Coronavirus scare to not get the test. In view of this, the traffic police have put out a tweet and have shared a message on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

In this, they have assured that the straws used for every test is a new one and the old ones are immediately discarded. They have also assured that the police have been trained to carry out checks in the most hygienic manner

Take a look at the tweet here: