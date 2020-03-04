NEW DELHI: Covid-19 ( coronavirus ) virus, which originated in China, is now rapidly spreading in India. Now Health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has officially announced that a total of over 28 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India. Out of which 3 cases first reported in Kerala earlier,1 in Telangana , 1 in Delhi, 6 cases in Agra and now another 15 people from Italy and 1 more Indian driver has been recently infected with the virus.

A total of 21 tourists were examined by doctors. All of them are being treated in isolation wards in AIIMS hospital in Delhi.