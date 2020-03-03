HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched "Annapurna canteens" on Monday to supply meals at just Rs 5 to the doorstep of senior citizens and physically handicapped persons.

The state government has taken this decision on the sixt anniversary of state owned Annapurna Rs 5 meal scheme, through which govt has provided four crore meal plates till know.

Annapurna canteens scheme was launched by Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Talasani Srinivas Yadav also attended the event.

As per this scheme, the state government will transport meals to all the eligible candidates.

Initially, the government to supply meals to 50 beneficiaries and later that will be extended to around 1,200 beneficiaries who are shortlisted through pension list.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Reviews Measures To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus