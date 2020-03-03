HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the wake of a man from the state testing positive for the virus.

A review meeting with the State Cabinet Sub-committee consisting of MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, health Minister Etela Rajender, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabeli Dayakar Rao and CS Somesh Kumar was held at the Dr MCR HRD Institute

A decision was taken to set up a 24-hour call centre, besides strengthening the existing one, they said. Asserting that the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation, the officials advised the public not to panic.