HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday reviewed preparedness and measures to check the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the wake of a man from the state testing positive for the virus.
A review meeting with the State Cabinet Sub-committee consisting of MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, health Minister Etela Rajender, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabeli Dayakar Rao and CS Somesh Kumar was held at the Dr MCR HRD Institute
A decision was taken to set up a 24-hour call centre, besides strengthening the existing one, they said. Asserting that the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation, the officials advised the public not to panic.
The state government has also decided to intensify its campaign to create awareness among people on the virus and the precautions to be taken to avoid contracting it.
On Monday, a 24-year-old software engineer from the city, who works in Bengaluru, was found to be the first confirmed case of nCov from Telangana.
