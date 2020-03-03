MULUGU: A 38-year-old photojournalist was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured by a man over a financial dispute in Mulugu district in Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Bommineni Sunil Reddy, a senior photojournalist and treasurer of Warangal press club, and his friend Devender Reddy, a money lender, were attacked by the owner of a bakery in Pasra on Monday night, when they had gone to recover the outstanding dues Rs 6 lakhs from Bakery owner.

While they were discussing the repayment, an argument broke out between them and the bakery owner suddenly stabbed Sunil Reddy and his friend with a kitchen knife.

Following information, police reached the spot and shifted them to a government hospital.

Sunil Reddy belongs to Elukurty Haveli in Geesugonda Mandal of Warangal rural district.

While Bommineni Sunil Reddy was declared brought dead, the moneylender was said to be in a critical state, police said.

Also Read: German Tech Helps Karimnagar Police Crack Inter Student Murder Case