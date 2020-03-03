HYDERABAD: The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday where a man, who recently returned from Dubai, tested postive for the virus.

The union health ministry announced that two fresh novel coronavirus cases, one in Delhi and another in Telangana, have been reported in India.

Also Read: First Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Telangana

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday that the condition of the man was stable and he is being treated in an isolated ward at the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city.

The 24-year-old man, a software engineer who works in Bengaluru, had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month where he is suspected to have contracted the virus, Rajender told reporters. The techie, who had gone to Dubai for a company meeting last month, was suspected to be infected after he came in contact with some people from Hong Kong. He reached Hyderabad from Bengaluru by bus on February 22. The minister said the techie was suffering from fever and approached Apollo Hospital in Secunderabad for the treatment. "He got the treatment as an outpatient at that hospital for five days. As there was no relief, the hospital referred him to Gandhi Hospital," he said. His sample was sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune and it tested positive for COVID-19. Health authorities were trying to identify at least 80 people who came into contact with the techie since his return

According to the minister, the government is tracking all those who came in contact with him, including family members besides those who travelled with him in the bus and the medical staff in the private hospital where he was treated.

Replying to a question, Rajender said about 80 people, including members of the patient's family and hospital staff, have been identified. "Identifying them does not mean that they are infected," he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was informed about the coronavirus case and he has directed that a meeting of medical and health department officials be organised and all steps to prevent the spread of the virus taken, Rajender said.

Official sources said a meeting of Panchayati Raj, municipal administration, police, tourism, revenue and other departments would be held on Tuesday as part of the efforts to deal with the situation.

The state government would function as per the guidelines of the Centre, the minister said. The state government has informed its counterparts in Karnataka about the present case, he said, adding, arrangements were being made to ensure that the virus does not spread.