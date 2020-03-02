HYDERABAD: Two more cases of COVID-19 or novel Coronavirus have been detected in Telangana and New Delhi on Monday. A press release by the government confirmed the news. "While one of the people from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, the one from Telangana had a travel history from Dubai," the statement said.

As per reports, five people had come from Dubai, while four of them tested negative, one person tested positive for the COVID-19. The person was sent to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and has been quarantined. The other four were being kept under observation and their swab samples were tested. After the reports came negative they were sent home.

It is known that the screening of the COVID 19 can now be conducted in Gandhi Hospital, where a special virology lab has been set up for the virus.

India reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus infection on 30 January 2020 in the state of Kerala. The affected had a travel history from Wuhan, China. The latest coronavirus cases in India are reported from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan. A total of 16 people from India have tested positive for the virus on the ship as of 26 February. The infected persons are reported to be a stable condition.

More than 2,000 people have been screened at 21 international airports in India in order to contain the disease. The Centre has evacuated Indians as well as foreign nationals at least thrice from the COVID-19-affected China. Suspected persons were quarantined at the Chhawala and Manesar isolation camps arranged by the Army and the ITBP.

