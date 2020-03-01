HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student studying pharmacy on Saturday allegedly committed suicide in a private hostel here where she was staying.

According to police, the woman, who returned in Hyderabad in the morning from her native village near the temple town of Yadagirigutta did not open the door of her room.

As she had a history of suffering from fits, her friends thought she might have suffered a seizure and knocked at her door. When she did not respond, they broke in and found her hanging, the police said.

Police have recovered a suicide note where she wrote that no one was to be blamed for her death. She also sought an apology from her father.

The woman's father lodged a complaint seeking the reason for her death, they said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigations have begun.

