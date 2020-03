HYDERABAD: Upset over his father giving a mobile tablet to his elder brother, a 12-year-old boy jumped from the fifth floor of their apartment here on Saturday and died. He was in Class 5.

According to police, both the brothers wanted the device. The father gave it to the elder one. As he was going out, the boy rushed to the fifth floor of the building, climbed atop a water tank and leaped to his death.

A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father.

